Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Receives $4.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.10.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kaltura from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kaltura during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Kaltura during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Kaltura during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kaltura during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 176.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15,037 shares during the period. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLTR opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. Kaltura has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $6.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.11.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

