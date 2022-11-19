Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives $23.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Immunic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Aegis decreased their price objective on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Immunic by 57.7% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,705,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,572,000 after purchasing an additional 990,043 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Immunic by 82.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunic by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Immunic by 11.8% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,089,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after acquiring an additional 115,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunic by 13.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 994,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 115,649 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMUX opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.73. Immunic has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.30.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

