Brokerages Set Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) PT at GBX 309.17

Shares of Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 309.17 ($3.63).

HTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.23) to GBX 325 ($3.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.23) price target on shares of Hunting in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Hunting Stock Performance

Hunting stock opened at GBX 282 ($3.31) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £465.13 million and a PE ratio of -6.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 263.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 262.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Hunting has a 12 month low of GBX 142.80 ($1.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 356.50 ($4.19).

Hunting Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 1.69%. Hunting’s payout ratio is -0.18%.

In related news, insider Bruce Ferguson acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 242 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £36,300 ($42,655.70).

About Hunting

(Get Rating)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Featured Stories

