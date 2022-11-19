Short Interest in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Decreases By 8.0%

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the October 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its position in CompX International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.25% of CompX International worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

CompX International Price Performance

Shares of CIX stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82. CompX International has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $233.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.56.

CompX International Dividend Announcement

About CompX International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. CompX International’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

