Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives C$116.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$116.56.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Premium Brands in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$117.00 target price on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on Premium Brands from C$106.00 to C$87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Premium Brands Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$80.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$85.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion and a PE ratio of 21.38. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$77.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$133.00.

Premium Brands Announces Dividend

Premium Brands Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

Featured Stories

