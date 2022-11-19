Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives C$116.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$116.56.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Premium Brands in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$117.00 target price on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on Premium Brands from C$106.00 to C$87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Premium Brands Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of PBH stock opened at C$80.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$85.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion and a PE ratio of 21.38. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$77.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$133.00.
Premium Brands Announces Dividend
Premium Brands Company Profile
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.