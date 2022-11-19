Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the October 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 540,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on MC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.60. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $68.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $467,024.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,423 shares in the company, valued at $8,810,417.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $568,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $467,024.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,810,417.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,544 shares of company stock worth $4,850,992. Corporate insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

