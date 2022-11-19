Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Receives $57.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.56.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ball from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ball from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ball from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Insider Transactions at Ball
In related news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.81 per share, for a total transaction of $103,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,910. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball
Ball Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of BALL opened at $55.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Ball has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $97.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.73.
Ball Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.
About Ball
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
Read More
