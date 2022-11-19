Brokerages Set Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Target Price at $34.50

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

FYBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 9,508,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,086,000 after purchasing an additional 287,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $531,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 52,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Governors Lane LP boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 972,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,909,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

About Frontier Communications Parent

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.54.

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.