Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company.

GLMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Maxim Group cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

