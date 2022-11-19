Analysts Set GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Price Target at $8.08

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.08.
GPRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoPro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GoPro from $6.10 to $4.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
GoPro Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ GPRO opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.00. GoPro has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $854.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.21.
About GoPro
GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.
