Analysts Set GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Price Target at $8.08

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.08.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoPro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GoPro from $6.10 to $4.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.00. GoPro has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $854.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,539,000 after purchasing an additional 410,473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,806,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,208,000 after purchasing an additional 132,213 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 5.9% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 7,590,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,751,000 after purchasing an additional 423,671 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 27.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,278,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,507,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,447,000 after purchasing an additional 489,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

