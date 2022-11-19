Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Short Interest Update

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the October 15th total of 160,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 1,156.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 243,962 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 748.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 149,442 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45,681 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ADIL opened at $0.29 on Friday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

