Short Interest in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Drops By 8.1%

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,830,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 7,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Baidu by 134.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after buying an additional 93,158 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Baidu by 4.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Baidu by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 61.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $95.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Baidu has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $171.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.86 and its 200 day moving average is $125.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Baidu from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Baidu from $204.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.93.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

