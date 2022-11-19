Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,300 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 278,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EARN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.25 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of EARN opened at $7.16 on Friday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.71.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.