Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,300 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 278,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

EARN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.25 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of EARN opened at $7.16 on Friday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.41%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is -28.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

