Samsara Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,588 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 176% compared to the average volume of 1,299 call options.

Insider Activity

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 77,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $951,787.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 323,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,107.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 77,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $951,787.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 323,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,107.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $76,836.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,679.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,017 shares of company stock worth $4,562,386 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $9.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54. Samsara has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $31.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Samsara to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.