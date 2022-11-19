Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Bath & Body Works Call Options (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 41,313 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 630% compared to the average daily volume of 5,657 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.65.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:BBWI opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.69. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $78.56.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 490.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 361.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

