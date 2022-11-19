Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 200.0% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 57.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Daré Bioscience Stock Up 1.1 %

About Daré Bioscience

Shares of Daré Bioscience stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. Daré Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $2.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $81.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company's product includes XACIATO, a single-dose vaginal gel prescription product for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

