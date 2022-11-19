Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 3,640 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 559% compared to the typical daily volume of 552 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franchise Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Franchise Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,967,000 after purchasing an additional 59,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,466,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,637,000 after acquiring an additional 27,663 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,122,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,352,000 after acquiring an additional 32,094 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Franchise Group by 216.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,382,000 after purchasing an additional 709,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Franchise Group by 60.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,037,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,382,000 after purchasing an additional 392,230 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Franchise Group to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Franchise Group Price Performance

Franchise Group Company Profile

NASDAQ FRG opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $979.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average is $33.05.

(Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.