Short Interest in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Declines By 8.2%

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the October 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Highwoods Properties

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at $6,962,071.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,500 shares of company stock worth $210,315. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 9.4% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 5.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at $2,021,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 10.7% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

