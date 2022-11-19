Constellium Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 12,502 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 165% compared to the average volume of 4,709 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Constellium from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the second quarter worth $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,370,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,665,000 after purchasing an additional 33,213 shares in the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 2,594,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,275,000 after purchasing an additional 145,469 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Constellium during the first quarter valued at about $5,333,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 6.0% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSTM opened at $12.10 on Friday. Constellium has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

