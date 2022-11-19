Head to Head Analysis: Carbon Streaming (OFSTF) & Its Rivals

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Carbon Streaming to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Carbon Streaming and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Carbon Streaming alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Streaming 0 0 2 1 3.33 Carbon Streaming Competitors 241 1131 1665 58 2.50

Carbon Streaming presently has a consensus target price of $6.63, indicating a potential upside of 321.97%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 60.55%. Given Carbon Streaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Carbon Streaming is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Carbon Streaming has a beta of -67.13, indicating that its stock price is 6,813% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Streaming’s rivals have a beta of 6.63, indicating that their average stock price is 563% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Carbon Streaming and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Streaming N/A -19.03% -12.17% Carbon Streaming Competitors -40.10% 12.92% 0.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carbon Streaming and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Streaming $150,000.00 -$12.90 million 7.85 Carbon Streaming Competitors $4.39 billion $857.64 million -0.58

Carbon Streaming’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming. Carbon Streaming is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Carbon Streaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Carbon Streaming rivals beat Carbon Streaming on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits. It invests capital through carbon credit streaming arrangements with project developers and owners to accelerate the creation of carbon offset projects. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.