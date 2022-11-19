Comparing WisdomTree (WT) and Its Competitors

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare WisdomTree to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares WisdomTree and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree 29.35% 18.11% 4.96% WisdomTree Competitors 1.63% 16.34% 5.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for WisdomTree and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree 0 0 0 0 N/A WisdomTree Competitors 453 1985 2153 48 2.39

Insider and Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 5.86%. Given WisdomTree’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WisdomTree has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

96.0% of WisdomTree shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of WisdomTree shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WisdomTree and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree $304.32 million $49.80 million 9.39 WisdomTree Competitors $6.83 billion $1.43 billion 18.08

WisdomTree’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree. WisdomTree is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

WisdomTree has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WisdomTree’s competitors have a beta of 1.47, suggesting that their average share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

WisdomTree pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. WisdomTree pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 36.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. WisdomTree is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

WisdomTree competitors beat WisdomTree on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About WisdomTree

(Get Rating)

WisdomTree, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.