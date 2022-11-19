MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) PT Raised to C$28.00

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of MAG opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.27 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03).

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 25.0% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 73.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 20.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 63,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 4.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 77,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 4.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 42,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

