Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Dye & Durham Stock Performance

Dye & Durham stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.