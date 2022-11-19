SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) PT Lowered to C$31.50

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$33.25 to C$31.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CWYUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 4.1 %

CWYUF stock opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average of $21.31.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

