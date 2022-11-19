Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$71.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

STN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.75.

STN stock opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stantec has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $57.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 381,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,144,000 after acquiring an additional 58,976 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in Stantec by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 51,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Stantec by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,662,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,357,000 after purchasing an additional 261,602 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Stantec by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,998,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,520,000 after purchasing an additional 368,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Stantec by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,225,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

