Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN) Price Target Cut to C$5.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Reunion Neuroscience Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:REUN opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Reunion Neuroscience has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reunion Neuroscience

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reunion Neuroscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Reunion Neuroscience during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Reunion Neuroscience during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

About Reunion Neuroscience

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions.

