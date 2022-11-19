Stifel Nicolaus Cuts SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Price Target to C$13.25

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, September 15th.
SilverCrest Metals Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.42 million, a PE ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 0.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverCrest Metals
About SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SilverCrest Metals (SILV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.