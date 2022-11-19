Stifel Nicolaus Cuts SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Price Target to C$13.25

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.42 million, a PE ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverCrest Metals

About SilverCrest Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 285.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,915,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,421 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 1,392.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,462,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,400 shares during the period. Sun Valley Gold LLC increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 81.1% in the first quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 2,883,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,251 shares during the period. Lane Generational LLC acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,840,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 7,747,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,015,000 after acquiring an additional 315,462 shares during the period. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

