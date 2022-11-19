monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given New $130.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of monday.com from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $176.56.

MNDY stock opened at $96.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.41. monday.com has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $404.79. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 1,923.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 40,564 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 975,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,514,000 after buying an additional 65,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 199.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 19,861 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,761,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $611,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

