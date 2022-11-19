FY2022 EPS Estimates for VIZIO Holding Corp. Increased by Barrington Research (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of VIZIO in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Barrington Research also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VZIO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens decreased their price objective on VIZIO to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.32, a P/E/G ratio of 256.80 and a beta of 1.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of VIZIO by 33.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,489,000 after buying an additional 1,629,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in VIZIO by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,419,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,627,000 after acquiring an additional 285,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,767,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,932,000 after purchasing an additional 173,587 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 24.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,920,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,523,000 after purchasing an additional 576,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 9.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,484,000 after purchasing an additional 166,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $856,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,978,812 shares in the company, valued at $117,473,288.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 606,116 shares of company stock valued at $6,658,410 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

