FY2022 EPS Estimates for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for YETI in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for YETI’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for YETI’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

YETI opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. YETI has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $107.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in YETI by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in YETI by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

