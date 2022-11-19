Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clear Secure in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clear Secure’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Clear Secure’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Clear Secure Stock Down 0.2 %

Clear Secure stock opened at $29.77 on Thursday. Clear Secure has a 12 month low of $18.79 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 123,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $3,712,859.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Matthew Levine sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $174,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,286.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 123,228 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $3,712,859.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 137,229 shares of company stock worth $4,127,089 in the last 90 days. 42.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YOU. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,083,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,791,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,210,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,680,000 after buying an additional 203,673 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 238.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the third quarter worth approximately $5,176,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

