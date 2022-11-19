Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX) Shares Down 5.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSE:EGLX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.9% during trading on Thursday after Haywood Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.00. The company traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.80. 109,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 500,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of C$120.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.