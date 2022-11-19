Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €72.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €72.00 ($74.23) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BAS. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.70) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($61.86) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.70) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($46.39) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($62.89) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Trading Up 1.4 %

ETR:BAS opened at €49.63 ($51.16) on Wednesday. Basf has a 52 week low of €37.90 ($39.07) and a 52 week high of €69.15 ($71.29). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €44.17 and a 200 day moving average of €44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.