Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €46.00 ($47.42) price target by equities researchers at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.75% from the stock’s current price.

DUE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €33.50 ($34.54) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 5th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($39.18) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($28.35) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($40.21) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($46.39) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

ETR:DUE opened at €32.00 ($32.99) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is €25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.21. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €19.74 ($20.35) and a 12-month high of €42.60 ($43.92).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.