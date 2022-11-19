UBS Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €67.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €67.00 ($69.07) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a €64.00 ($65.98) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($51.55) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($42.27) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($37.11) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.80 ($48.25) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €51.70 ($53.30) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €44.98 and its 200-day moving average price is €48.08. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €38.73 ($39.93) and a twelve month high of €68.08 ($70.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion and a PE ratio of 6.16.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

