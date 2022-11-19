Analysts Set Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) PT at $355.00

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $355.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HNTIF. Investec raised Hunting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hunting from GBX 280 ($3.29) to GBX 310 ($3.64) in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Hunting Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HNTIF opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. Hunting has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14.

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

