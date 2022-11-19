Analysts Set Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Price Target at $20.75

Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMTX. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Shares of FMTX opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. Forma Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 17,885.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 1,863.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 125.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

