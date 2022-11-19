Analysts Set Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Price Target at $20.75

Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMTX. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd.
Forma Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of FMTX opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. Forma Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77.
Forma Therapeutics Company Profile
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
