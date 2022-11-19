Analysts Set Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Price Target at $123.33

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.33.

TWODF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 101 ($1.19) to GBX 85 ($1.00) in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.12) to GBX 170 ($2.00) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 186 ($2.19) to GBX 115 ($1.35) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Shares of TWODF opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

