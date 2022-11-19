Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Receives $4.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.40.

TELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tellurian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tellurian by 527.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Stock Performance

About Tellurian

Tellurian stock opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.25.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

