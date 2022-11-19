Brokerages Set Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) PT at $39.50

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on RNA. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 14,855 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $342,704.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 2,964.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.36. Avidity Biosciences has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $660.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

