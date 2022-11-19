NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at CIBC

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$14.75 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NWH.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.34.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Price Performance

NWH.UN stock opened at C$10.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 5.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.06. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1 year low of C$9.80 and a 1 year high of C$14.42.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.