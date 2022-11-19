Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Target Price to C$7.25

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.35.

Shares of K stock opened at C$5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.92 and a twelve month high of C$8.63. The company has a market cap of C$7.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

