Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ:XNET opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Xunlei has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Xunlei ( NASDAQ:XNET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $78.02 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xunlei by 16.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xunlei by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 20,774 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Xunlei by 2,164.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xunlei by 858.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 22,784 shares during the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

