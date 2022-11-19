Bausch Health Companies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 38,132 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 73% compared to the average volume of 21,997 call options.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 707.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 420.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 85.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHC shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

