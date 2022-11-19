Valvoline Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 40,553 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,250% compared to the typical daily volume of 758 call options.

Valvoline Stock Down 1.0 %

Valvoline stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VVV. StockNews.com cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 108.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Valvoline in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

