Marvell Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 37,277 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 16% compared to the typical volume of 32,229 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Marvell Technology by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.23, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.39. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

