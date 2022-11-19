Marvell Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 37,277 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 16% compared to the typical volume of 32,229 call options.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Marvell Technology by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Marvell Technology Price Performance
Marvell Technology stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.23, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.39. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.
Marvell Technology Company Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
Further Reading
