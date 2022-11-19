Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 12,595 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 40% compared to the typical volume of 9,010 call options.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOXS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 0.5 %

SOXS stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a one year low of $30.55 and a one year high of $89.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.45.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

