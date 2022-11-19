Shaw Communications Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,500 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 137% compared to the average daily volume of 1,055 put options.

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $27.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average is $26.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shaw Communications

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,047,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,443,000 after purchasing an additional 407,501 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 260,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 65,545 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Securities Inc. increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Securities Inc. now owns 796,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,356,000 after purchasing an additional 109,873 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Shaw Communications

SJR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

