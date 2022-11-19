Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,889 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 140% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,202 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CENX. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $486,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $448,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.68.

CENX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

