Traders Buy High Volume of NRG Energy Put Options (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,142 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 58% compared to the average daily volume of 1,994 put options.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NRG opened at $42.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $41.21. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $34.91 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 206.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 92.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 163.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 300.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

